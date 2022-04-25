KAR Auction Services Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (Symbol: KAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.15, changing hands as low as $15.92 per share. KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.755 per share, with $22.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.