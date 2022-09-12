KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does KAR Auction Services Carry?

As you can see below, KAR Auction Services had US$2.73b of debt at June 2022, down from US$3.22b a year prior. However, it also had US$804.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.93b. NYSE:KAR Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

How Healthy Is KAR Auction Services' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that KAR Auction Services had liabilities of US$3.55b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$336.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$804.4m as well as receivables valued at US$3.09b due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to KAR Auction Services' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.58b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 1.5 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4 hit our confidence in KAR Auction Services like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. The good news is that KAR Auction Services improved its EBIT by 8.1% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine KAR Auction Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, KAR Auction Services produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

KAR Auction Services's interest cover was a real negative on this analysis, as was its net debt to EBITDA. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was significantly redeeming. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that KAR Auction Services is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - KAR Auction Services has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

