KAR Auction Services Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) said, for 2020, it projects: operating adjusted net income per share in a range of $1.28 - $1.38; and adjusted EBITDA of $520.0 million - $540.0 million.

Fourth-quarter operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share decreased 10% to $0.19 from $0.21, last year. Revenue from continuing operations was $671.3 million compared to $593.8 million, prior year, an increase of 13%.

The company announced a cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020.

