Markets
KAR

KAR Auction Services Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) said, for 2020, it projects: operating adjusted net income per share in a range of $1.28 - $1.38; and adjusted EBITDA of $520.0 million - $540.0 million.

Fourth-quarter operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share decreased 10% to $0.19 from $0.21, last year. Revenue from continuing operations was $671.3 million compared to $593.8 million, prior year, an increase of 13%.

The company announced a cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular