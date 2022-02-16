KAR Auction Services, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR):

Earnings: $5.1 million in Q4 vs. -$17.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KAR Auction Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.8 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $549.4 million in Q4 vs. $529.6 million in the same period last year.

