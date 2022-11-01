KAR Auction Services, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR):

Earnings: -$5.8 million in Q3 vs. -$1.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q3 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KAR Auction Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.4 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $393.0 million in Q3 vs. $347.1 million in the same period last year.

