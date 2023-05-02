KAR Auction Services, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR):

Earnings: $12.7 million in Q1 vs. -$0.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KAR Auction Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.4 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $420.6 million in Q1 vs. $369.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.47

