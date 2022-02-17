Markets
KAR Auction Services Gains On Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported profit for the fourth quarter compared to loss last year. The quarterly profit was $5.1 million, compared to loss of $17.1 million a year ago. Revenue for the quarter increased to $549.4 million from $529.6 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $13.67, up 10.60 percent from the previous close of $12.36 on average volume of 1,072,175. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.76-$19.56 on average volume of 2,125, 319.

