KAR AUCTION SERVICES Earnings Results: $KAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KAR AUCTION SERVICES ($KAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $455,000,000, beating estimates of $424,647,288 by $30,352,712.
KAR AUCTION SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
KAR AUCTION SERVICES insiders have traded $KAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRAD S. LAKHIA (EVP & CFO) purchased 4,985 shares for an estimated $99,999
KAR AUCTION SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of KAR AUCTION SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 2,214,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,941,255
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,121,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,936,642
- KIMELMAN & BAIRD, LLC added 796,040 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,793,433
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 676,710 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,425,926
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 550,709 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,926,066
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 544,043 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,793,813
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC added 492,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,761,498
