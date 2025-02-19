KAR AUCTION SERVICES Earnings Results: $KAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KAR AUCTION SERVICES ($KAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $455,000,000, beating estimates of $424,647,288 by $30,352,712.

KAR AUCTION SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

KAR AUCTION SERVICES insiders have traded $KAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAD S. LAKHIA (EVP & CFO) purchased 4,985 shares for an estimated $99,999

KAR AUCTION SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of KAR AUCTION SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

