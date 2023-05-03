KAR Auction Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KAR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (Symbol: KAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.96, changing hands as high as $15.11 per share. KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are currently trading up about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KAR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.145 per share, with $17.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.73.
