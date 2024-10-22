News & Insights

Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest Boosts Stake in XLMedia

XLMedia (GB:XLM) has released an update.

Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest has significantly increased its stake in XLMedia PLC, raising its voting rights from 3.05% to 9.86%. This acquisition reflects a notable shift in shareholder dynamics and may influence the company’s future strategies. With 25.9 million voting rights now in its portfolio, the Danish investor becomes a major player in XLMedia’s decision-making process.

