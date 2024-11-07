News & Insights

Stocks

Kapa Gold Secures $1M Through Private Placement

November 07, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KAPA Gold Inc (TSE:KAPA) has released an update.

Kapa Gold Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$1,000,000 by issuing 20 million units. The funds will be directed towards general working capital, with each unit offering a share and a warrant for future share purchase. This initiative supports Kapa Gold’s commitment to advancing its gold projects in North America, particularly the Blackhawk Gold Property.

For further insights into TSE:KAPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.