Kapa Gold Secures $1M Through Private Placement

Kapa Gold Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$1,000,000 by issuing 20 million units. The funds will be directed towards general working capital, with each unit offering a share and a warrant for future share purchase. This initiative supports Kapa Gold’s commitment to advancing its gold projects in North America, particularly the Blackhawk Gold Property.

