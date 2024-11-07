Kapa Gold Secures $1M Through Private Placement

KAPA Gold Inc (TSE:KAPA) has released an update.
Kapa Gold Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$1,000,000 by issuing 20 million units. The funds will be directed towards general working capital, with each unit offering a share and a warrant for future share purchase. This initiative supports Kapa Gold’s commitment to advancing its gold projects in North America, particularly the Blackhawk Gold Property.
For further insights into TSE:KAPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.