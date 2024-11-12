News & Insights

Kapa Gold Prioritizes Eco-Friendly Exploration Initiatives

KAPA Gold Inc (TSE:KAPA) has released an update.

Kapa Gold Inc. has submitted a Notice of Intent for its Blackhawk Gold Project, focusing on a Zero New Disturbance Program to prioritize environmental protection. The initiative aims to continue mineral exploration using innovative, low-impact drilling techniques that minimize ecological disruption. This approach reflects Kapa Gold’s dedication to sustainable exploration while seeking to expand known mineralized areas.

