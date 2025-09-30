KAP (JSE:KAP) Price Target Decreased by 12.16% to 2.21

The average one-year price target for KAP (JSE:KAP) has been revised to R2,21 / share. This is a decrease of 12.16% from the prior estimate of R2,52 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R2,02 to a high of R2,42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.61% from the latest reported closing price of R159,00 / share.

KAP Maintains 0.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.18%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in KAP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAP is 0.01%, an increase of 33.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 121,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,490K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,802K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAP by 35.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,066K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,082K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 10,068K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,894K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAP by 37.74% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 8,520K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

