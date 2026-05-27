Kaos Capital Takes 4.9% Stake In BioRestorative Therapies; Stock Surges In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) are up 56% in pre-market trading after Kaos Capital announced it has acquired a 4.9% stake in the company and is seeking immediate engagement with the board to explore strategic options.

The Miami-based activist investment firm said it accumulated the position through open-market purchases and believes BioRestorative represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders.

Kaos Capital stated that it sees potential for the company to explore broader strategic options, including opportunities in the AI sector, and emphasized that shareholders are not currently realizing meaningful value from the existing business. The firm is requesting an immediate meeting with the board to discuss operations, governance, and long-term direction, noting that it intends to work constructively with management to unlock value.

Led by investor Adam Arviv, Kaos Capital focuses on activist positions across U.S. and Canadian markets and has a history of pushing for operational and strategic improvements at underperforming companies. The firm reiterated that its goal is to collaborate with BioRestorative's leadership to evaluate pathways that could strengthen the company's positioning and enhance shareholder returns.

BRTX has traded between $0.15 and $2.04 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.24, up 20.10%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.39, up 56.12%.

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