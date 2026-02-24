Kaori Heat Treatment Co. (TWSE:8996) Price Target Increased by 12.04% to 740.18

The average one-year price target for Kaori Heat Treatment Co. (TWSE:8996) has been revised to NT$740.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.04% from the prior estimate of NT$660.62 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$287.85 to a high of NT$1,295.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.50% from the latest reported closing price of NT$931.00 / share.

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaori Heat Treatment Co.. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8996 is 0.04%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.57% to 3,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,111K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8996 by 37.72% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 337K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8996 by 19.87% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 250K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8996 by 28.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 225K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

