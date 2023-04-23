Kaonavi (4435) Price Target Decreased by 6.67% to 2,856.00

The average one-year price target for Kaonavi (4435) has been revised to 2,856.00 / share. This is an decrease of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 3,060.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 2,940.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from the latest reported closing price of 2,549.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaonavi. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4435 is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.68% to 516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 374K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4435 by 12.55% over the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 123K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

