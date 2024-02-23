Kao Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (KAOOY) Price Target Increased by 26.98% to 15.21

The average one-year price target for Kao Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:KAOOY) has been revised to 15.21 / share. This is an increase of 26.98% from the prior estimate of 11.98 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.83 to a high of 29.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.59% from the latest reported closing price of 7.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kao Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAOOY is 0.00%, an increase of 894.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 60K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAOOY by 0.94% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares.

