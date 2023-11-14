News & Insights

Markets
BZ

KANZHUN Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 36.3%

November 14, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) reported third quarter net income of RMB 425.7 million, an increase of 101.1% from last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.95 compared to RMB 0.46. Adjusted net income was RMB 714.1 million, an increase of 89.6% from prior year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 1.59, compared to RMB 0.82. The company said the increase was primarily driven by enhanced operating efficiency and increased investment income with the treasury management strategy to increase investments in financial products.

Third quarter revenues were RMB 1.61 billion, an increase of 36.3% from last year. Average monthly active users for the third quarter were 44.6 million, an increase of 37.7% from 32.4 million for the same quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company currently expects total revenues to be between RMB 1.51 billion and RMB 1.55 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 39.6% to 43.3%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.