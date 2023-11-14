KANZHUN Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 36.3%

(RTTNews) - KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) reported third quarter net income of RMB 425.7 million, an increase of 101.1% from last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.95 compared to RMB 0.46. Adjusted net income was RMB 714.1 million, an increase of 89.6% from prior year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 1.59, compared to RMB 0.82. The company said the increase was primarily driven by enhanced operating efficiency and increased investment income with the treasury management strategy to increase investments in financial products.

Third quarter revenues were RMB 1.61 billion, an increase of 36.3% from last year. Average monthly active users for the third quarter were 44.6 million, an increase of 37.7% from 32.4 million for the same quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company currently expects total revenues to be between RMB 1.51 billion and RMB 1.55 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 39.6% to 43.3%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

