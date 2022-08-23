Markets
KANZHUN Q2 Adj. Net Income Rises; Revenues Down 4.8%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) reported second quarter adjusted net income of RMB 257.2 million, an increase of 4.3% from a year ago. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 0.56, compared to RMB 1.32.

Net income was RMB 107.4 million compared to a net loss of RMB 1.41 billion, previous year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.24, compared to a net loss per ADS of RMB 18.79.

Revenues were RMB 1.11 billion, a decrease of 4.8% from last year. Average monthly active users were 26.5 million, a decrease of 12.8% from 30.4 million, prior year.

For the third quarter, the company currently expects total revenues to be between RMB 1.14 billion and RMB 1.16 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.9% to 4.3%.

