Kanzhun Prices 34.5 Mln Shares HK$66 A Share

June 30, 2025 — 01:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Kanzhun Limited (BZ), Monday announced the pricing of its share offer of an aggregate of 34.5 million Class A ordinary shares of the company, including 4.5 million Class A ordinary shares.

The final offer price for both the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering has been set as HK$66.00 per share.

Subject to approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Class A ordinary shares of the company are expected to begin dealing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Based on the Offer Price, the net proceeds from the share offer is estimated to be about HK$2,199.9 million (US$280.3 million).

The net proceeds will be used in investment in technology and related infrastructure, the development of new business initiatives, strategic acquisitions or investment opportunities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

