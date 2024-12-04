Kanzhun Ltd. Strengthens Investment with Share Purchase

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 354,794 Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme. The shares, equal to approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share. This move reflects the company’s commitment to utilizing internal resources to benefit eligible participants in the scheme.

