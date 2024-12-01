Kanzhun Ltd. Enhances Stakeholder Value with Share Purchase

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.
Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 370,520 Class A Ordinary Shares, equivalent to approximately 0.04% of its total issued shares, as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme. These shares, bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, are held in trust for eligible participants. This strategic move highlights Kanzhun’s commitment to rewarding its stakeholders and enhancing shareholder value.
