KANZHUN LTD Earnings Results: $BZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

KANZHUN LTD ($BZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,923,277,000, missing estimates of $1,968,367,986 by $-45,090,986.

KANZHUN LTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of KANZHUN LTD stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KANZHUN LTD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

Santander issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/25/2024

KANZHUN LTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 11/27/2024

