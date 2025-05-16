KANZHUN LTD Earnings Preview: Recent $BZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KANZHUN LTD ($BZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,968,367,986 and earnings of $1.61 per share.
KANZHUN LTD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of KANZHUN LTD stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 16,565,541 shares (+119.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,561,420
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 6,513,563 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,887,169
- BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 5,474,771 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,951,360
- HSG HOLDING LTD removed 5,458,396 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,637,451
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 5,112,824 shares (+2547.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,012,836
- COREVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD added 4,124,530 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,067,240
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 4,038,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,414,498
KANZHUN LTD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024
- Santander issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/25/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
KANZHUN LTD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025
- Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 11/27/2024
