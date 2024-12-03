Kanzhun Ltd. Buys Shares to Boost Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 353,858 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing the company’s internal resources. This move comes as part of their strategy to hold shares on trust for eligible participants, reflecting their commitment to shareholder engagement and value creation.

