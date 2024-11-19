Kanzhun Ltd. Buys Shares to Boost Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 359,740 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market, as part of its post-IPO share scheme, which represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s total shares. This move, funded by the company’s internal resources, aims to benefit eligible participants under the scheme. The company will continue to assess the allocation of shares to these participants.

