Kanzhun Ltd. Buys Back Shares in Strategic Move

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 370,898 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing internal resources. The acquisition represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s issued shares, reflecting a strategic move to potentially reward eligible participants in the future. This development may interest investors looking at Kanzhun’s stock management strategies.

