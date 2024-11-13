News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Buys Back Shares in Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. recently acquired 358,642 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, representing approximately 0.04% of its total outstanding shares. This strategic move, funded by the company’s internal resources, aims to benefit eligible participants under the scheme. As of now, no shares have been awarded to participants, but the company plans to allocate them at its discretion in the future.

