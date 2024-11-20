Kanzhun Ltd. Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the market purchase of 360,548 of its Class A Ordinary Shares, equivalent to approximately 0.04% of its total shares, under its Post-IPO Share Scheme. The shares, acquired at an average price of $6.81 each, were funded by the company’s internal resources to benefit eligible participants. This move reflects Kanzhun’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value and strategic allocation of company resources.

