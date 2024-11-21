Kanzhun Ltd. Boosts Stakeholder Value with Share Purchase

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 368,408 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, reflecting the company’s strategic move to support eligible participants. The shares, amounting to approximately 0.04% of the total issued and outstanding shares, were acquired at an average price of $6.78 each. This purchase demonstrates Kanzhun’s commitment to utilizing internal resources for rewarding its stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.