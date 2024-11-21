News & Insights

Stocks

Kanzhun Ltd. Boosts Stakeholder Value with Share Purchase

November 21, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 368,408 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, reflecting the company’s strategic move to support eligible participants. The shares, amounting to approximately 0.04% of the total issued and outstanding shares, were acquired at an average price of $6.78 each. This purchase demonstrates Kanzhun’s commitment to utilizing internal resources for rewarding its stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.