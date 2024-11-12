Kanzhun Ltd. Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Share Purchase

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has made a significant move by purchasing 342,642 Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme. The shares, representing about 0.04% of the company’s total outstanding shares, were acquired at an average price of $7.29 each, funded through internal resources. This strategic acquisition reflects Kanzhun’s commitment to rewarding eligible participants and enhancing shareholder value.

