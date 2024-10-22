News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Purchase

October 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 335,172 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, representing approximately 0.04% of its total issued shares. The purchase, completed on October 21, 2024, was funded by the company’s internal resources and aims to benefit eligible participants in the scheme. This strategic move highlights Kanzhun’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and rewarding stakeholders.

