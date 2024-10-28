Kanzhun Ltd. Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buyback

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd., listed on both the Hong Kong and Nasdaq stock exchanges, has recently purchased over 335,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares as part of a post-IPO share scheme. The shares, acquired at an average price of $7.43, are intended to be awarded to eligible participants under the company’s share scheme. This strategic move underscores Kanzhun’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while supporting its internal resource allocation.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.