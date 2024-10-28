News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd., listed on both the Hong Kong and Nasdaq stock exchanges, has recently purchased over 335,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares as part of a post-IPO share scheme. The shares, acquired at an average price of $7.43, are intended to be awarded to eligible participants under the company’s share scheme. This strategic move underscores Kanzhun’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while supporting its internal resource allocation.

