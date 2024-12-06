News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Announces Strategic Share Purchase Plan

December 06, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 359,656 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing the company’s internal resources. These shares are intended to be awarded to eligible participants as determined by the company. This strategic move comes as Kanzhun continues to evaluate its share distribution to enhance shareholder value.

