Kanzhun Ltd. Announces Strategic Share Acquisition Plan

November 22, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 387,440 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, funded through the company’s internal resources. This acquisition represents a minor 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, illustrating Kanzhun’s commitment to rewarding eligible participants in the future. Investors might find this strategic move indicative of Kanzhun’s long-term growth and reward strategy.

