Kanzhun Ltd. Announces Market Share Purchase Strategy

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A has announced the purchase of 395,738 Class A Ordinary Shares from the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing internal resources. This acquisition, representing approximately 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares, demonstrates the company’s commitment to rewarding eligible participants in the future. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with no awards yet distributed to participants.

