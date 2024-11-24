News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares Under Post-IPO Scheme

November 24, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced a strategic move by purchasing 390,618 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, using internal resources. This acquisition represents a minor 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, signaling a calculated investment in its future growth. The company plans to allocate these shares to eligible participants at its discretion.

