Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares Under Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 336,240 Class A Ordinary Shares through its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing internal resources. This acquisition represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued and outstanding shares. The company plans to determine the allocation of shares to eligible participants at its discretion in the future.

