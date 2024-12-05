Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 370,024 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, using internal resources to buy shares from the open market. These shares, representing approximately 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares, will be held in trust for eligible participants. The company will decide on the allocation of shares to participants at its discretion.

