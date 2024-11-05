Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 336,630 Class A Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 168,315 American Depository Shares, as part of their Post-IPO Share Scheme. This acquisition, funded by the company’s internal resources, represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares. The shares are intended to be awarded to eligible participants at the company’s discretion.

