Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

November 01, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 340,662 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, representing about 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares. The shares, acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, were bought using the company’s internal resources and are intended for eligible participants under the scheme. This move reflects Kanzhun’s ongoing efforts to support its share scheme and manage its equity structure strategically.

