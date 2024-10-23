Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares for Post-IPO Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 333,954 Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, representing approximately 0.04% of the company’s total shares. This move, funded by the company’s internal resources, is aimed at rewarding eligible participants, though no shares have been awarded yet. The purchase was made at an average price of $7.48 per share.

