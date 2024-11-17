Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares in Post-IPO Initiative

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 372,918 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing its internal resources. This move represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, with each share purchased at an average price of $6.69. The company plans to allocate these shares to eligible participants at its discretion.

