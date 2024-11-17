News & Insights

Stocks

Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares in Post-IPO Initiative

November 17, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 372,918 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing its internal resources. This move represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, with each share purchased at an average price of $6.69. The company plans to allocate these shares to eligible participants at its discretion.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.