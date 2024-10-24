Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares for Employee Reward Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 336,454 Class A Ordinary Shares as part of its Post-IPO Share Scheme. The shares, equivalent to approximately 0.04% of Kanzhun’s total outstanding shares, were purchased on the open market using the company’s internal resources. This move is aimed at rewarding eligible participants within the company.

