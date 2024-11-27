News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares to Boost Shareholder Value

November 27, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 400,000 Class A Ordinary Shares under its Post-IPO Share Scheme, utilizing internal resources for the acquisition. This strategic move represents approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares and demonstrates its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to allocate shares to eligible participants in the future as deemed appropriate.

