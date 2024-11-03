News & Insights

Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares to Bolster Share Scheme

November 03, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 340,362 Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market as part of their Post-IPO Share Scheme, with each share purchased at an average price of $7.34. The acquisition, which constitutes approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, was funded through the company’s internal resources. This strategic move is designed to support future share awards to eligible participants.

