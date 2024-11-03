Kanzhun Ltd. Acquires Shares to Bolster Share Scheme

Kanzhun Ltd. Class A (HK:2076) has released an update.

Kanzhun Ltd. has announced the purchase of 340,362 Class A Ordinary Shares on the open market as part of their Post-IPO Share Scheme, with each share purchased at an average price of $7.34. The acquisition, which constitutes approximately 0.04% of the company’s total issued shares, was funded through the company’s internal resources. This strategic move is designed to support future share awards to eligible participants.

For further insights into HK:2076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.