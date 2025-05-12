KANZHUN LIMITED Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 22, 2025

KANZHUN LIMITED will release Q1 2025 results on May 22 and host a conference call for discussion.

KANZHUN LIMITED, the company behind the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 22, 2025, prior to the U.S. market opening. Following the release, the company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss these results, requiring participants to pre-register for dial-in information. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on their investor relations website. KANZHUN LIMITED aims to connect job seekers and enterprises through its innovative mobile app, which focuses on interactive communication and efficient recruitment processes.

Potential Positives

Kanzhun Limited will report its unaudited consolidated results for Q1 2025, indicating ongoing financial transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call for discussing the results allows for real-time interaction, fostering investor relations and communication.

The company's mention of its leading position in the online recruitment market highlights its competitive advantage and market relevance.

Kanzhun's innovative mobile app promotes two-way communication and intelligent recommendations, underscoring its commitment to enhancing user experience in recruitment.

Potential Negatives

The announcement lacks specific financial performance details, which may raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence prior to the release of results.

The requirement for participants to pre-register for the conference call may limit accessibility for some investors and analysts, potentially reducing engagement during the discussion.

The timing of the call, scheduled for 8:00 PM Beijing Time, might be inconvenient for U.S. investors, potentially impacting participation and feedback from key stakeholders.

FAQ

When will KANZHUN LIMITED report its Q1 2025 results?

KANZHUN LIMITED will report its Q1 2025 results before the U.S. market opens on May 22, 2025.

How can I join the KANZHUN LIMITED conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the conference call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeadb7cf2cfe04e00b061e4ce881794a3.

What time is the KANZHUN conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Where can I find the archived webcast of the call?

The archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

What is the main service offered by KANZHUN LIMITED?

KANZHUN LIMITED operates BOSS Zhipin, a leading online recruitment platform that connects job seekers with enterprises in China.

$BZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BZ in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

Santander issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/25/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

$BZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 11/27/2024

Full Release



BEIJING, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 22, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeadb7cf2cfe04e00b061e4ce881794a3







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







About KANZHUN LIMITED







KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







KANZHUN LIMITED





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@kanzhun.com







In China：





PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Brandi Piacente





Phone: +1-212-481-2050





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com





