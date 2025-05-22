KANZHUN LIMITED Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 12.9% Revenue Growth and 111.9% Increase in Net Income

KANZHUN LIMITED reports Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting revenue growth, increased enterprise customers, and significant profit improvements.

Quiver AI Summary

KANZHUN LIMITED, known for its online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin, reported solid financial results for Q1 2025, showing a robust growth trajectory. The company welcomed 6.4 million paid enterprise customers, a 12.3% increase year-over-year, while average monthly active users surged by 23.6% to 57.6 million. Revenue reached RMB1,923.3 million (approximately US$265.0 million), marking a 12.9% rise compared to the same period last year. Notably, income from operations soared by 324.5% to RMB439.8 million (US$60.6 million), and net income more than doubled to RMB512.1 million (US$70.6 million), reflecting a 111.9% increase. The CEO highlighted strong user engagement and ongoing advancements in AI technologies that have contributed to improved operational efficiency and matching accuracy. Looking ahead, the company forecasts revenue between RMB2.05 billion and RMB2.08 billion for Q2 2025.

Potential Positives

Total paid enterprise customers increased by 12.3% year-over-year, reaching 6.4 million, indicating strong demand for the company's services.

Average monthly active users rose by 23.6% year-over-year to 57.6 million, reflecting growing user engagement and brand appeal.

First quarter revenues grew by 12.9% year-over-year to RMB1,923.3 million (US$265.0 million), demonstrating positive financial performance.

Net income for the first quarter increased by 111.9% year-over-year to RMB512.1 million (US$70.6 million), highlighting significant profit growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting significant increases in revenue and income, the company's revenue growth forecast for the second quarter of 2025 is relatively modest, with a year-on-year increase expected to be only 6.9% to 8.5%, potentially indicating a slowdown in growth momentum.

The company has revealed that total operating costs and expenses remained high at RMB1,491.1 million, despite a decrease from the previous year, which could raise concerns about future profitability if costs do not align with revenue growth.

The substantial reliance on share-based compensation expenses, despite a decrease from the previous period, may raise concerns among investors regarding executive incentive structures and long-term financial sustainability.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights from KANZHUN's Q1 2025 results?

KANZHUN reported RMB1,923.3 million in revenues, a 12.9% increase, with net income rising by 111.9% to RMB512.1 million.

How many paid enterprise customers does KANZHUN have?

KANZHUN has 6.4 million paid enterprise customers, reflecting a 12.3% increase from the previous year.

What was the average monthly active user count in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, KANZHUN had an average of 57.6 million monthly active users, up 23.6% year-on-year.

What is KANZHUN's outlook for Q2 2025?

The company expects total revenues between RMB2.05 billion and RMB2.08 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.9% to 8.5%.

How has KANZHUN integrated AI technologies in its services?

KANZHUN has launched AI-powered products to improve user engagement, job-seeking efficiency, and recruitment matching accuracy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

Santander issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/25/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BZ forecast page.

$BZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 11/27/2024

Full Release



BEIJING, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights











Total paid enterprise customers







1





in the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 were 6.4 million, an increase of 12.3% from 5.7 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.



in the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 were 6.4 million, an increase of 12.3% from 5.7 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.





Average monthly active users







2





for the first quarter of 2025 were 57.6 million, an increase of 23.6% from 46.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.



for the first quarter of 2025 were 57.6 million, an increase of 23.6% from 46.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.





Revenues



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1,923.3 million (US$265.0 million), an increase of 12.9% from RMB1,703.8 million for the same quarter of 2024.



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1,923.3 million (US$265.0 million), an increase of 12.9% from RMB1,703.8 million for the same quarter of 2024.





Income





from operations



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB439.8 million (US$60.6 million), an increase of 324.5% from RMB103.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.



Adjusted income from operations







3





for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB691.5 million (US$95.3 million), an increase of 76.1% from RMB392.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB439.8 million (US$60.6 million), an increase of 324.5% from RMB103.6 million for the same quarter of 2024. for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB691.5 million (US$95.3 million), an increase of 76.1% from RMB392.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.





Net income



for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB512.1 million (US$70.6 million), an increase of 111.9% from RMB241.7 million for the same quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net income







3





for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB763.9 million (US$105.3 million), an increase of 43.9% from RMB530.7 million for the same quarter of 2024.











Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “We are pleased to achieve a solid start in the first quarter, marked by steady revenue growth, profits that beat our expectations, and a record-high active user scale. These achievements validate the effectiveness of operational strategy we set at the beginning of this year, which centers on ‘focusing on core businesses, advancing technological innovation, and driving high-quality growth’. At the same time, we’ve continued to deepen our application of AI technologies, launching several AI-powered products and services. These initiatives have yielded positive results in user engagement, improving efficiency for job-seeking and recruitment, and enhancing matching accuracy, while the penetration rate of AI-enhanced services among our user base is also accelerating rapidly.”





Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, elaborated, “We are delighted to report a 36.0% adjusted operating margin for the first quarter, representing a 13 percentage points year-on-year improvement. This performance was primarily driven by our efficient operational leverage and strong cost control capabilities. Notably, following the Chinese New Year, our monthly active users peaked at nearly 65 million; for the first quarter, our average monthly active users grew by 23.6% year-on-year, highlighting the strength of our brand appeal, strong user stickiness, and continuously improving user acquisition efficiency. We remain committed to our core strategy of driving revenue growth through user penetration, the number of paid enterprise customers reaching 6.4 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, up 12.3% year-on-year.”





_________________________







1



Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which the Company recognizes revenues for online recruitment services.







2



Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to the Company’s mobile application in a given month at least once.







3



It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











Revenues









Revenues were RMB1,923.3 million (US$265.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 12.9% from RMB1,703.8 million for the same quarter of 2024.







Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,901.4 million (US$262.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 12.9% from RMB1,684.1 million for the same quarter of 2024. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise customer growth.



Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,901.4 million (US$262.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 12.9% from RMB1,684.1 million for the same quarter of 2024. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise customer growth.



Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB21.9 million (US$3.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 11.2% from RMB19.7 million for the same quarter of 2024, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.











Operating cost and expenses









Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,491.1 million (US$205.5 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 7.5% from RMB1,612.8 million for the same quarter of 2024. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB251.8 million (US$34.7 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 12.9% from RMB289.0 million for the same quarter of 2024.











Cost of revenues





was RMB310.8 million (US$42.8 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 5.2% from RMB295.4 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in payment processing cost.



was RMB310.8 million (US$42.8 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 5.2% from RMB295.4 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in payment processing cost.







Sales and marketing expenses





were RMB491.2 million (US$67.7 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 15.2% from RMB579.3 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in advertising and marketing expenses and employee-related expenses.



were RMB491.2 million (US$67.7 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 15.2% from RMB579.3 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in advertising and marketing expenses and employee-related expenses.







Research and development expenses





were RMB423.6 million (US$58.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.4% from RMB467.6 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in employee-related expenses and investments in technology.



were RMB423.6 million (US$58.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.4% from RMB467.6 million for the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in employee-related expenses and investments in technology.







General and administrative expenses





were RMB265.5 million (US$36.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025, remaining relatively stable compared with RMB270.5 million for the same quarter of 2024.











Income from operations and adjusted income from operations









Income from operations was RMB439.8 million (US$60.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 324.5% from RMB103.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.





Adjusted income from operations was RMB691.5 million (US$95.3 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 76.1% from RMB392.6 million for the same quarter of 2024.









Net income and adjusted net income









Net income was RMB512.1 million (US$70.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 111.9% from RMB241.7 million for the same quarter of 2024.





Adjusted net income was RMB763.9 million (US$105.3 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 43.9% from RMB530.7 million for the same quarter of 2024.









Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS









Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.19 (US$0.16) and RMB1.16 (US$0.16), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.56 and RMB0.54 for the same quarter of 2024.





Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



3



for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.77 (US$0.24) and RMB1.72 (US$0.24), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.21 and RMB1.18 for the same quarter of 2024.









Net cash provided by operating activities









Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,003.1 million (US$138.2 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 10.8% from RMB905.5 million for the same quarter of 2024.









Cash position









Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,785.2 million (US$2,037.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.







Share Repurchase Program







In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).







Outlook







For the second quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB2.05 billion and RMB2.08 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.9% to 8.5%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.







Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 22, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on Thursday, May 22, 2025) to discuss the financial results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeadb7cf2cfe04e00b061e4ce881794a3







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







Exchange Rate







This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00 on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







About KANZHUN LIMITED







KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







KANZHUN LIMITED





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@kanzhun.com







PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com





















KANZHUN LIMITED







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)































For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





























RMB













RMB













US$













Revenues



































Online recruitment services to enterprise customers









1,684,087













1,901,382













262,017













Others









19,666













21,895













3,017















Total revenues













1,703,753

















1,923,277

















265,034

















Operating cost and expenses



































Cost of revenues



(1)











(295,439





)









(310,808





)









(42,830





)









Sales and marketing expenses



(1)











(579,270





)









(491,227





)









(67,693





)









Research and development expenses



(1)











(467,569





)









(423,568





)









(58,369





)









General and administrative expenses



(1)











(270,472





)









(265,511





)









(36,588





)











Total operating cost and expenses













(1,612,750









)













(1,491,114









)













(205,480









)











Other operating income, net









12,590













7,622













1,050















Income from operations













103,593

















439,785

















60,604















Interest and investment income, net









156,056













149,489













20,600













Foreign exchange gain/(loss)









30













(569





)









(78





)









Other expenses, net









(259





)









(617





)









(85





)











Income before income tax expenses













259,420

















588,088

















81,041















Income tax expenses









(17,696





)









(75,994





)









(10,472





)











Net income













241,724

















512,094

















70,569















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









3,227













6,040













832















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED













244,951

















518,134

















71,401

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share



































—Basic









880,732,849













870,991,355













870,991,355













—Diluted









907,305,397













895,586,531













895,586,531















Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders



































—Basic









0.28













0.59













0.08













—Diluted









0.27













0.58













0.08















Net income per ADS







(2)







attributable to ordinary shareholders



































—Basic









0.56













1.19













0.16













—Diluted









0.54













1.16













0.16

























































(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:



















For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$











Cost of revenues









10,917









9,611









1,324









Sales and marketing expenses









70,472









74,237









10,230









Research and development expenses









102,693









88,533









12,200









General and administrative expenses









104,895









79,382









10,939











Total













288,977













251,763













34,693















(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.











KANZHUN LIMITED







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(All amounts in thousands)































As of





















December 31, 2024













March 31,









2025





















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









2,553,090









2,790,420









384,530









Short-term time deposits









5,488,631









4,685,332









645,656









Short-term investments









6,639,389









7,309,414









1,007,264









Accounts and notes receivable, net









40,713









38,792









5,346









Inventories









3,042









2,862









394









Amounts due from related parties









7,258









9,206









1,269









Prepayments and other current assets









368,260









844,978









116,441











Total current assets













15,100,383













15,681,004













2,160,900













Non-current assets



































Long-term time deposits









-









773,919









106,649









Long-term investments









1,914,530









1,832,622









252,542









Property, equipment and software, net









1,733,786









1,609,795









221,836









Right-of-use assets, net









302,856









240,500









33,142









Intangible assets, net









252,589









243,501









33,555









Goodwill









6,528









6,528









900











Total non-current assets













4,210,289













4,706,865













648,624













Total assets













19,310,672













20,387,869













2,809,524













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable









110,668









92,631









12,765









Deferred revenue









3,084,839









3,341,494









460,470









Other payables and accrued liabilities









815,767









821,567









113,215









Operating lease liabilities, current









180,782









150,849









20,788











Total current liabilities













4,192,056













4,406,541













607,238













Non



-



current liabilities



































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









121,345









90,259









12,438









Deferred tax liabilities









34,451









33,879









4,669











Total non-current liabilities













155,796













124,138













17,107













Total liabilities













4,347,852













4,530,679













624,345













Total shareholders’ equity













14,962,820













15,857,190













2,185,179













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













19,310,672













20,387,869













2,809,524

























KANZHUN LIMITED







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(All amounts in thousands)































For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$











Net cash provided by operating activities









905,541













1,003,109













138,232













Net cash used in investing activities









(523,462





)









(678,826





)









(93,545





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(104,578





)









(85,994





)









(11,850





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(3,294





)









(959





)









(132





)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents













274,207

















237,330

















32,705















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









2,472,959













2,553,090













351,825















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period













2,747,166

















2,790,420

















384,530





























KANZHUN LIMITED







Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)































For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$











Income from operations









103,593









439,785









60,604









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









288,977









251,763









34,693











Adjusted income from operations













392,570













691,548













95,297











































Net income









241,724









512,094









70,569









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









288,977









251,763









34,693











Adjusted net income













530,701













763,857













105,262











































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED









244,951









518,134









71,401









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









288,977









251,763









34,693











Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED













533,928













769,897













106,094













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)



































—Basic









880,732,849









870,991,355









870,991,355









—Diluted









907,305,397









895,586,531









895,586,531











Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders



































—Basic









0.61









0.88









0.12









—Diluted









0.59









0.86









0.12











Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



































—Basic









1.21









1.77









0.24









—Diluted









1.18









1.72









0.24







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.