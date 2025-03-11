KANZHUN LIMITED Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024, Highlighting Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

KANZHUN LIMITED reports significant revenue and income growth for 2024, driven by increased user engagement and technological advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

KANZHUN LIMITED, a leading online recruitment platform in China, reported significant financial growth for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company saw a 17.3% increase in total paid enterprise customers and a 27.9% rise in average monthly active users, reaching approximately 52.7 million. Revenue for Q4 was RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), up 15.4% year-over-year, while annual revenue reached RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), a 23.6% increase. Income from operations also improved dramatically, with Q4 showing a 71.2% rise to RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) and full-year income from operations soaring 101.9% to RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million). Net income for the quarter was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), reflecting a 34.1% increase, whereas full-year net income improved by 42.6% to RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million). The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to user-centric growth and technological innovation, which has positioned them favorably in the competitive environment of online recruitment. The company also initiated a share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its long-term prospects. For Q1 2025, KANZHUN expects revenues to increase by 11.5% to 12.7% year-over-year.

Potential Positives

Total paid enterprise customers increased by 17.3% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth in the company’s user base.

A net income increase of 42.6% for the full year of 2024 highlights significant improvement in profitability.

The company achieved a record high adjusted operating margin of 31.5%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Revenues for the full year rose by 23.6%, indicating robust business growth amid a challenging industry environment.

Potential Negatives

General and administrative expenses increased by 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter of 2023, raising concerns about rising operational costs.

Total operating cost and expenses for the full year 2024 rose by 15.1% compared to 2023, indicating increasing pressures on profitability even amidst revenue growth.

The net cash used in financing activities was substantially higher in 2024 compared to the previous year, suggesting potential cash flow challenges for future investments or operations.

FAQ

What were KANZHUN's revenue figures for 2024?

KANZHUN reported revenues of RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, a 23.6% increase year-over-year.

How many paid enterprise customers does KANZHUN have?

As of December 31, 2024, KANZHUN had 6.1 million paid enterprise customers, up 17.3% from the previous year.

What is KANZHUN's average monthly active user count?

In Q4 2024, KANZHUN had an average of 52.7 million monthly active users, a 27.9% increase from Q4 2023.

What is the company's outlook for Q1 2025?

KANZHUN expects its total revenues for Q1 2025 to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, reflecting 11.5% to 12.7% growth.

How much cash does KANZHUN have?

The company had a balance of cash and cash equivalents totaling RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights











Total paid enterprise customers





1



in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were 6.1 million, an increase of 17.3% from 5.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were 6.1 million, an increase of 17.3% from 5.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Average monthly active users





(MAU)





2



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 52.7 million, an increase of 27.9% from 41.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.











Average MAU



for the full year of 2024 were 53.0 million, an increase of 25.3% from 42.3 million for the full year of 2023.











Revenues



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.











Revenues



for the full year of 2024 were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.











Income





from operations



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million), an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.



Adjusted income from operations





3



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.











Income from operations



for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million), an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.



Adjusted income from operations



for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million), an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.











Net income



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income





3



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million), an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.











Net income



for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million), an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.



Adjusted net income



for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million), an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.







Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “Over the past year, we have remained steadfast in our user-first principle, enhancing product capabilities and service efficiency through technological empowerment while deepening our understanding of user needs. Amidst a fluctuant industry environment, our user-centric growth strategy has driven structural business progress, achieving dual improvement in both revenue and profitability. Technological capability and innovation remain our core DNA. By integrating our proprietary model “Nanbeige”, the first recruitment-specific large language model, and the deployment of DeepSeek, we have successfully launched a series of AI powered products and solutions, including AI agent, for both job seekers and recruiters. These advancements position us at the vanguard of exploring frontier AI applications that are reshaping the future of online recruitment.”





Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, “We are pleased to achieve solid sets of financial result. In 2024, our revenues grew by 23.6% year over year, propelled by sustained, high-quality user growth, and enhanced monetization capabilities through continuous service innovation. Notably, our adjusted operating margin reached a new record high of 31.5%, benefiting from strong operating leverages brought by our effective business model, improved marketing and operation efficiency.”





_________________________





1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.





2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.





3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results











Revenues









Revenues were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.







Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,804.1 million (US$247.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,566.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.



Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,804.1 million (US$247.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,566.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.



Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 44.4% from RMB13.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.











Operating cost and expenses









Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,456.3 million (US$199.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB1,363.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB278.2 million (US$38.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.5% from RMB297.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.











Cost of revenues





was RMB313.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB274.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in cost related to other businesses.



was RMB313.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB274.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in cost related to other businesses.







Sales and marketing expenses





were RMB426.3 million (US$58.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from RMB433.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses, largely offset by an increase in employee-related expenses.



were RMB426.3 million (US$58.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from RMB433.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses, largely offset by an increase in employee-related expenses.







Research and development expenses





were RMB440.4 million (US$60.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 2.4% from RMB430.2 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology, largely offset by a decrease in employee-related expenses.



were RMB440.4 million (US$60.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 2.4% from RMB430.2 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology, largely offset by a decrease in employee-related expenses.







General and administrative expenses





were RMB275.8 million (US$37.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.7% from RMB224.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.











Income from operations and adjusted income from operations









Income from operations was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.





Adjusted income from operations was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.









Net income and adjusted net income









Net income was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.





Adjusted net income was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.









Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS









Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.03 (US$0.14) and RMB1.00 (US$0.14), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.76 and RMB0.73 for the same quarter of 2023.





Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



3



for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.67 (US$0.23) and RMB1.62 (US$0.22), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.43 and RMB1.39 for the same quarter of 2023.









Net cash provided by operating activities









Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB956.1 million (US$131.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 3.2% from RMB926.8 million for the same quarter of 2023.









Cash position









Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Revenues









Revenues were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.







Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB7,270.0 million (US$996.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB5,889.1 million for the full year of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.



Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB7,270.0 million (US$996.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB5,889.1 million for the full year of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.



Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB85.7 million (US$11.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 36.2% from RMB62.9 million for the full year of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.











Operating cost and expenses









Total operating cost and expenses were RMB6,222.5 million (US$852.5 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.1% from RMB5,406.4 million for the full year of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB1,143.7 million (US$156.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 8.2% from RMB1,057.0 million for the full year of 2023.











Cost of revenues





was RMB1,239.7 million (US$169.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.0% from RMB1,059.9 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and cost related to other businesses.



was RMB1,239.7 million (US$169.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.0% from RMB1,059.9 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and cost related to other businesses.







Sales and marketing expenses





were RMB2,073.1 million (US$284.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.1% from RMB1,991.2 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses.



were RMB2,073.1 million (US$284.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.1% from RMB1,991.2 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses.







Research and development expenses





were RMB1,815.8 million (US$248.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.6% from RMB1,543.6 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology.



were RMB1,815.8 million (US$248.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.6% from RMB1,543.6 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology.







General and administrative expenses





were RMB1,093.9 million (US$149.9 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 34.7% from RMB811.8 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.











Income from operations and adjusted income from operations









Income from operations was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted income from operations was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.









Net income and adjusted net income









Net income was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted net income was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.









Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS









Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB3.59 (US$0.49) and RMB3.49 (US$0.48), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.53 and RMB2.44 for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB6.19 (US$0.85) and RMB6.00 (US$0.82), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB4.96 and RMB4.78 for the full year of 2023.









Net cash provided by operating activities









Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,542.5 million (US$485.3 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 16.3% from RMB3,047.0 million for the full year of 2023.







Share Repurchase Program







In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs). This share repurchase program operates in conjunction with the previous share repurchase program that became effective on March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).





The Company has repurchased more than US$90 million of its shares in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the total repurchases for the year of 2024 to around US$229 million (including shares purchased by a trustee from the open market to hold on trust), representing 3.7% of the issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024. This underscores the Company's confidence in its long-term growth prospects and its commitment to delivering sustained returns to shareholders.







Outlook







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5% to 12.7%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.







Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025) to discuss the financial results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf38866f4e46849c3b6fe1743c4231f65







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







Exchange Rate







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







About KANZHUN LIMITED







KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







KANZHUN LIMITED





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@kanzhun.com







PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com





















KANZHUN LIMITED













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



























For the three months ended









December 31,













For the year ended









December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$













Revenues



























































Online recruitment services to enterprise customers









1,566,722













1,804,114













247,163













5,889,101













7,270,026













995,989













Others









13,509













19,492













2,670













62,927













85,651













11,734















Total revenues













1,580,231

















1,823,606

















249,833

















5,952,028

















7,355,677

















1,007,723

















Operating cost and expenses



























































Cost of revenues



(1)











(274,846





)









(313,715





)









(42,979





)









(1,059,861





)









(1,239,712





)









(169,840





)









Sales and marketing expenses



(1)











(433,454





)









(426,345





)









(58,409





)









(1,991,226





)









(2,073,052





)









(284,007





)









Research and development expenses



(1)











(430,164





)









(440,360





)









(60,329





)









(1,543,568





)









(1,815,809





)









(248,765





)









General and administrative expenses



(1)











(224,787





)









(275,835





)









(37,789





)









(811,787





)









(1,093,949





)









(149,870





)











Total operating cost and expenses













(1,363,251









)













(1,456,255









)













(199,506









)













(5,406,442









)













(6,222,522









)













(852,482









)











Other operating income, net









5,272













13,210













1,810













35,385













39,791













5,451















Income from operations













222,252

















380,561

















52,137

















580,971

















1,172,946

















160,692















Interest and investment income, net









163,409













156,464













21,435













606,757













625,282













85,663













Foreign exchange (loss)/gain









(1,203





)









(132





)









(18





)









1,088













(68





)









(9





)









Other (expenses)/income, net









(4,000





)









(1,925





)









(264





)









32,973













34,500













4,726















Income before income tax expenses













380,458

















534,968

















73,290

















1,221,789

















1,832,660

















251,072















Income tax expenses









(49,217





)









(90,743





)









(12,432





)









(122,571





)









(265,634





)









(36,392





)











Net income













331,241

















444,225

















60,858

















1,099,218

















1,567,026

















214,680















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









9













5,383













737













9













17,638













2,416















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED













331,250

















449,608

















61,595

















1,099,227

















1,584,664

















217,096

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share



























































— Basic









876,231,301













874,099,493













874,099,493













870,304,878













881,882,225













881,882,225













— Diluted









903,709,325













898,715,743













898,715,743













902,735,995













909,228,757













909,228,757















Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders



























































— Basic









0.38













0.51













0.07













1.26













1.80













0.25













— Diluted









0.37













0.50













0.07













1.22













1.74













0.24















Net income per ADS







(2









)







attributable to ordinary shareholders



























































— Basic









0.76













1.03













0.14













2.53













3.59













0.49













— Diluted









0.73













1.00













0.14













2.44













3.49













0.48

















(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:



















For the three months ended









December 31,













For the year ended









December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$











Cost of revenues









11,417









10,080









1,381









46,395









43,332









5,936









Sales and marketing expenses









69,836









71,209









9,756









262,431









280,668









38,451









Research and development expenses









113,832









106,079









14,533









418,769









421,411









57,733









General and administrative expenses









102,321









90,830









12,444









329,372









398,274









54,563











Total













297,406













278,198













38,114













1,056,967













1,143,685













156,683















(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.



















KANZHUN LIMITED













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(All amounts in thousands)



























As of December 31,





















2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









2,472,959









2,553,090









349,772









Short-term time deposits









6,922,803









5,488,631









751,939









Short-term investments









3,513,885









6,639,389









909,593









Accounts and notes receivable, net









16,727









40,713









5,578









Inventories









-









3,042









417









Amounts due from related parties









3,966









7,258









994









Prepayments and other current assets









442,697









368,260









50,451











Total current assets













13,373,037













15,100,383













2,068,744













Non-current assets



































Long-term investments









2,473,128









1,914,530









262,290









Property, equipment and software, net









1,793,488









1,733,786









237,528









Right-of-use assets, net









282,612









302,856









41,491









Intangible assets, net









8,093









252,589









34,605









Goodwill









5,690









6,528









894









Other non-current assets









4,000









-









-











Total non-current assets













4,567,011













4,210,289













576,808













Total assets













17,940,048













19,310,672













2,645,552













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable









629,216









110,668









15,162









Deferred revenue









2,794,075









3,084,839









422,621









Other payables and accrued liabilities









779,046









815,767









111,760









Operating lease liabilities, current









155,014









180,782









24,767











Total current liabilities













4,357,351













4,192,056













574,310













Non



-



current liabilities



































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









125,079









121,345









16,624









Deferred tax liabilities









28,425









34,451









4,720











Total non-current liabilities













153,504













155,796













21,344













Total liabilities













4,510,855













4,347,852













595,654













Total shareholders’ equity













13,429,193













14,962,820













2,049,898













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













17,940,048













19,310,672













2,645,552

























KANZHUN LIMITED













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(All amounts in thousands)



























For the three months ended









December 31,













For the year ended









December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$











Net cash provided by operating activities









926,837













956,108













130,986













3,047,009













3,542,495













485,320













Net cash used in investing activities









(489,496





)









(723,128





)









(99,068





)









(9,938,645





)









(2,016,899





)









(276,314





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(442,151





)









(520,351





)









(71,288





)









(417,022





)









(1,460,539





)









(200,093





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









33,149













24,303













3,330













29,793













15,074













2,065















Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













28,339

















(263,068









)













(36,040









)













(7,278,865









)













80,131

















10,978















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









2,444,620













2,816,158













385,812













9,751,824













2,472,959













338,794















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period













2,472,959

















2,553,090

















349,772

















2,472,959

















2,553,090

















349,772





























KANZHUN LIMITED













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results











(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



























For the three months ended









December 31,













For the year ended









December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$











Income from operations









222,252









380,561









52,137









580,971









1,172,946









160,692









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









297,406









278,198









38,114









1,056,967









1,143,685









156,683











Adjusted income from operations













519,658













658,759













90,251













1,637,938













2,316,631













317,375



































































Net income









331,241









444,225









60,858









1,099,218









1,567,026









214,680









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









297,406









278,198









38,114









1,056,967









1,143,685









156,683











Adjusted net income













628,647













722,423













98,972













2,156,185













2,710,711













371,363



































































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED









331,250









449,608









61,595









1,099,227









1,584,664









217,096









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









297,406









278,198









38,114









1,056,967









1,143,685









156,683











Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED













628,656













727,806













99,709













2,156,194













2,728,349













373,779













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)



























































— Basic









876,231,301









874,099,493









874,099,493









870,304,878









881,882,225









881,882,225









— Diluted









903,709,325









898,715,743









898,715,743









902,735,995









909,228,757









909,228,757











Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders



























































— Basic









0.72









0.83









0.11









2.48









3.09









0.42









— Diluted









0.70









0.81









0.11









2.39









3.00









0.41











Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



























































— Basic









1.43









1.67









0.23









4.96









6.19









0.85









— Diluted









1.39









1.62









0.22









4.78









6.00









0.82







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.