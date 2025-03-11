KANZHUN LIMITED Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024, Highlighting Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

KANZHUN LIMITED reports significant revenue and income growth for 2024, driven by increased user engagement and technological advancements.
KANZHUN LIMITED, a leading online recruitment platform in China, reported significant financial growth for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company saw a 17.3% increase in total paid enterprise customers and a 27.9% rise in average monthly active users, reaching approximately 52.7 million. Revenue for Q4 was RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), up 15.4% year-over-year, while annual revenue reached RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), a 23.6% increase. Income from operations also improved dramatically, with Q4 showing a 71.2% rise to RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) and full-year income from operations soaring 101.9% to RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million). Net income for the quarter was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), reflecting a 34.1% increase, whereas full-year net income improved by 42.6% to RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million). The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to user-centric growth and technological innovation, which has positioned them favorably in the competitive environment of online recruitment. The company also initiated a share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its long-term prospects. For Q1 2025, KANZHUN expects revenues to increase by 11.5% to 12.7% year-over-year.
Potential Positives
- Total paid enterprise customers increased by 17.3% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth in the company’s user base.
- A net income increase of 42.6% for the full year of 2024 highlights significant improvement in profitability.
- The company achieved a record high adjusted operating margin of 31.5%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.
- Revenues for the full year rose by 23.6%, indicating robust business growth amid a challenging industry environment.
Potential Negatives
- General and administrative expenses increased by 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter of 2023, raising concerns about rising operational costs.
- Total operating cost and expenses for the full year 2024 rose by 15.1% compared to 2023, indicating increasing pressures on profitability even amidst revenue growth.
- The net cash used in financing activities was substantially higher in 2024 compared to the previous year, suggesting potential cash flow challenges for future investments or operations.
FAQ
What were KANZHUN's revenue figures for 2024?
KANZHUN reported revenues of RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, a 23.6% increase year-over-year.
How many paid enterprise customers does KANZHUN have?
As of December 31, 2024, KANZHUN had 6.1 million paid enterprise customers, up 17.3% from the previous year.
What is KANZHUN's average monthly active user count?
In Q4 2024, KANZHUN had an average of 52.7 million monthly active users, a 27.9% increase from Q4 2023.
What is the company's outlook for Q1 2025?
KANZHUN expects its total revenues for Q1 2025 to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, reflecting 11.5% to 12.7% growth.
How much cash does KANZHUN have?
The company had a balance of cash and cash equivalents totaling RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.
$BZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 16,186,899 shares (+8519.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,379,206
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 11,950,467 shares (+636.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,916,444
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 6,980,780 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,334,764
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 6,513,563 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,887,169
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,471,901 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,312,233
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,157,905 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,579,089
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,891,329 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,900,340
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
BEIJING, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights
Total paid enterprise customers
1
in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were 6.1 million, an increase of 17.3% from 5.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Average monthly active users
(MAU)
2
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 52.7 million, an increase of 27.9% from 41.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Average MAU
for the full year of 2024 were 53.0 million, an increase of 25.3% from 42.3 million for the full year of 2023.
Revenues
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Revenues
for the full year of 2024 were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Income
from operations
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million), an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations
3
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Income from operations
for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million), an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations
for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million), an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income
3
for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million), an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income
for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million), an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted net income
for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million), an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “Over the past year, we have remained steadfast in our user-first principle, enhancing product capabilities and service efficiency through technological empowerment while deepening our understanding of user needs. Amidst a fluctuant industry environment, our user-centric growth strategy has driven structural business progress, achieving dual improvement in both revenue and profitability. Technological capability and innovation remain our core DNA. By integrating our proprietary model “Nanbeige”, the first recruitment-specific large language model, and the deployment of DeepSeek, we have successfully launched a series of AI powered products and solutions, including AI agent, for both job seekers and recruiters. These advancements position us at the vanguard of exploring frontier AI applications that are reshaping the future of online recruitment.”
Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, “We are pleased to achieve solid sets of financial result. In 2024, our revenues grew by 23.6% year over year, propelled by sustained, high-quality user growth, and enhanced monetization capabilities through continuous service innovation. Notably, our adjusted operating margin reached a new record high of 31.5%, benefiting from strong operating leverages brought by our effective business model, improved marketing and operation efficiency.”
_________________________
1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.
2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.
3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,804.1 million (US$247.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,566.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.
Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 44.4% from RMB13.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.
Operating cost and expenses
Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,456.3 million (US$199.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB1,363.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB278.2 million (US$38.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.5% from RMB297.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Cost of revenues
was RMB313.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB274.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in cost related to other businesses.
Sales and marketing expenses
were RMB426.3 million (US$58.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from RMB433.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses, largely offset by an increase in employee-related expenses.
Research and development expenses
were RMB440.4 million (US$60.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 2.4% from RMB430.2 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology, largely offset by a decrease in employee-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB275.8 million (US$37.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.7% from RMB224.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.
Income from operations and adjusted income from operations
Income from operations was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income and adjusted net income
Net income was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.03 (US$0.14) and RMB1.00 (US$0.14), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.76 and RMB0.73 for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
3
for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.67 (US$0.23) and RMB1.62 (US$0.22), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.43 and RMB1.39 for the same quarter of 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB956.1 million (US$131.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 3.2% from RMB926.8 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Cash position
Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB7,270.0 million (US$996.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB5,889.1 million for the full year of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.
Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB85.7 million (US$11.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 36.2% from RMB62.9 million for the full year of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.
Operating cost and expenses
Total operating cost and expenses were RMB6,222.5 million (US$852.5 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.1% from RMB5,406.4 million for the full year of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB1,143.7 million (US$156.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 8.2% from RMB1,057.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Cost of revenues
was RMB1,239.7 million (US$169.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.0% from RMB1,059.9 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and cost related to other businesses.
Sales and marketing expenses
were RMB2,073.1 million (US$284.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.1% from RMB1,991.2 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses.
Research and development expenses
were RMB1,815.8 million (US$248.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.6% from RMB1,543.6 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB1,093.9 million (US$149.9 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 34.7% from RMB811.8 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.
Income from operations and adjusted income from operations
Income from operations was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income and adjusted net income
Net income was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted net income was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB3.59 (US$0.49) and RMB3.49 (US$0.48), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.53 and RMB2.44 for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB6.19 (US$0.85) and RMB6.00 (US$0.82), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB4.96 and RMB4.78 for the full year of 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,542.5 million (US$485.3 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 16.3% from RMB3,047.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Share Repurchase Program
In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs). This share repurchase program operates in conjunction with the previous share repurchase program that became effective on March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).
The Company has repurchased more than US$90 million of its shares in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the total repurchases for the year of 2024 to around US$229 million (including shares purchased by a trustee from the open market to hold on trust), representing 3.7% of the issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024. This underscores the Company's confidence in its long-term growth prospects and its commitment to delivering sustained returns to shareholders.
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5% to 12.7%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025) to discuss the financial results.
Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf38866f4e46849c3b6fe1743c4231f65
Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
https://ir.zhipin.com
.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Online recruitment services to enterprise customers
1,566,722
1,804,114
247,163
5,889,101
7,270,026
995,989
Others
13,509
19,492
2,670
62,927
85,651
11,734
Total revenues
1,580,231
1,823,606
249,833
5,952,028
7,355,677
1,007,723
Operating cost and expenses
Cost of revenues
(1)
(274,846
)
(313,715
)
(42,979
)
(1,059,861
)
(1,239,712
)
(169,840
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(1)
(433,454
)
(426,345
)
(58,409
)
(1,991,226
)
(2,073,052
)
(284,007
)
Research and development expenses
(1)
(430,164
)
(440,360
)
(60,329
)
(1,543,568
)
(1,815,809
)
(248,765
)
General and administrative expenses
(1)
(224,787
)
(275,835
)
(37,789
)
(811,787
)
(1,093,949
)
(149,870
)
Total operating cost and expenses
(1,363,251
)
(1,456,255
)
(199,506
)
(5,406,442
)
(6,222,522
)
(852,482
)
Other operating income, net
5,272
13,210
1,810
35,385
39,791
5,451
Income from operations
222,252
380,561
52,137
580,971
1,172,946
160,692
Interest and investment income, net
163,409
156,464
21,435
606,757
625,282
85,663
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(1,203
)
(132
)
(18
)
1,088
(68
)
(9
)
Other (expenses)/income, net
(4,000
)
(1,925
)
(264
)
32,973
34,500
4,726
Income before income tax expenses
380,458
534,968
73,290
1,221,789
1,832,660
251,072
Income tax expenses
(49,217
)
(90,743
)
(12,432
)
(122,571
)
(265,634
)
(36,392
)
Net income
331,241
444,225
60,858
1,099,218
1,567,026
214,680
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
9
5,383
737
9
17,638
2,416
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
331,250
449,608
61,595
1,099,227
1,584,664
217,096
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
— Basic
876,231,301
874,099,493
874,099,493
870,304,878
881,882,225
881,882,225
— Diluted
903,709,325
898,715,743
898,715,743
902,735,995
909,228,757
909,228,757
Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
— Basic
0.38
0.51
0.07
1.26
1.80
0.25
— Diluted
0.37
0.50
0.07
1.22
1.74
0.24
Net income per ADS
(2
)
attributable to ordinary shareholders
— Basic
0.76
1.03
0.14
2.53
3.59
0.49
— Diluted
0.73
1.00
0.14
2.44
3.49
0.48
(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
11,417
10,080
1,381
46,395
43,332
5,936
Sales and marketing expenses
69,836
71,209
9,756
262,431
280,668
38,451
Research and development expenses
113,832
106,079
14,533
418,769
421,411
57,733
General and administrative expenses
102,321
90,830
12,444
329,372
398,274
54,563
Total
297,406
278,198
38,114
1,056,967
1,143,685
156,683
(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
As of December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,472,959
2,553,090
349,772
Short-term time deposits
6,922,803
5,488,631
751,939
Short-term investments
3,513,885
6,639,389
909,593
Accounts and notes receivable, net
16,727
40,713
5,578
Inventories
-
3,042
417
Amounts due from related parties
3,966
7,258
994
Prepayments and other current assets
442,697
368,260
50,451
Total current assets
13,373,037
15,100,383
2,068,744
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
2,473,128
1,914,530
262,290
Property, equipment and software, net
1,793,488
1,733,786
237,528
Right-of-use assets, net
282,612
302,856
41,491
Intangible assets, net
8,093
252,589
34,605
Goodwill
5,690
6,528
894
Other non-current assets
4,000
-
-
Total non-current assets
4,567,011
4,210,289
576,808
Total assets
17,940,048
19,310,672
2,645,552
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
629,216
110,668
15,162
Deferred revenue
2,794,075
3,084,839
422,621
Other payables and accrued liabilities
779,046
815,767
111,760
Operating lease liabilities, current
155,014
180,782
24,767
Total current liabilities
4,357,351
4,192,056
574,310
Non
-
current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
125,079
121,345
16,624
Deferred tax liabilities
28,425
34,451
4,720
Total non-current liabilities
153,504
155,796
21,344
Total liabilities
4,510,855
4,347,852
595,654
Total shareholders’ equity
13,429,193
14,962,820
2,049,898
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
17,940,048
19,310,672
2,645,552
KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash provided by operating activities
926,837
956,108
130,986
3,047,009
3,542,495
485,320
Net cash used in investing activities
(489,496
)
(723,128
)
(99,068
)
(9,938,645
)
(2,016,899
)
(276,314
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(442,151
)
(520,351
)
(71,288
)
(417,022
)
(1,460,539
)
(200,093
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
33,149
24,303
3,330
29,793
15,074
2,065
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
28,339
(263,068
)
(36,040
)
(7,278,865
)
80,131
10,978
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
2,444,620
2,816,158
385,812
9,751,824
2,472,959
338,794
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
2,472,959
2,553,090
349,772
2,472,959
2,553,090
349,772
KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Income from operations
222,252
380,561
52,137
580,971
1,172,946
160,692
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
297,406
278,198
38,114
1,056,967
1,143,685
156,683
Adjusted income from operations
519,658
658,759
90,251
1,637,938
2,316,631
317,375
Net income
331,241
444,225
60,858
1,099,218
1,567,026
214,680
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
297,406
278,198
38,114
1,056,967
1,143,685
156,683
Adjusted net income
628,647
722,423
98,972
2,156,185
2,710,711
371,363
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
331,250
449,608
61,595
1,099,227
1,584,664
217,096
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
297,406
278,198
38,114
1,056,967
1,143,685
156,683
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
628,656
727,806
99,709
2,156,194
2,728,349
373,779
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)
— Basic
876,231,301
874,099,493
874,099,493
870,304,878
881,882,225
881,882,225
— Diluted
903,709,325
898,715,743
898,715,743
902,735,995
909,228,757
909,228,757
Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
— Basic
0.72
0.83
0.11
2.48
3.09
0.42
— Diluted
0.70
0.81
0.11
2.39
3.00
0.41
Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
— Basic
1.43
1.67
0.23
4.96
6.19
0.85
— Diluted
1.39
1.62
0.22
4.78
6.00
0.82
