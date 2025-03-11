News & Insights

Stocks
BZ

KANZHUN LIMITED Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024, Highlighting Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

March 11, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

KANZHUN LIMITED reports significant revenue and income growth for 2024, driven by increased user engagement and technological advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

KANZHUN LIMITED, a leading online recruitment platform in China, reported significant financial growth for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company saw a 17.3% increase in total paid enterprise customers and a 27.9% rise in average monthly active users, reaching approximately 52.7 million. Revenue for Q4 was RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), up 15.4% year-over-year, while annual revenue reached RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), a 23.6% increase. Income from operations also improved dramatically, with Q4 showing a 71.2% rise to RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) and full-year income from operations soaring 101.9% to RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million). Net income for the quarter was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), reflecting a 34.1% increase, whereas full-year net income improved by 42.6% to RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million). The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to user-centric growth and technological innovation, which has positioned them favorably in the competitive environment of online recruitment. The company also initiated a share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its long-term prospects. For Q1 2025, KANZHUN expects revenues to increase by 11.5% to 12.7% year-over-year.

Potential Positives

  • Total paid enterprise customers increased by 17.3% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth in the company’s user base.
  • A net income increase of 42.6% for the full year of 2024 highlights significant improvement in profitability.
  • The company achieved a record high adjusted operating margin of 31.5%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Revenues for the full year rose by 23.6%, indicating robust business growth amid a challenging industry environment.

Potential Negatives

  • General and administrative expenses increased by 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter of 2023, raising concerns about rising operational costs.
  • Total operating cost and expenses for the full year 2024 rose by 15.1% compared to 2023, indicating increasing pressures on profitability even amidst revenue growth.
  • The net cash used in financing activities was substantially higher in 2024 compared to the previous year, suggesting potential cash flow challenges for future investments or operations.

FAQ

What were KANZHUN's revenue figures for 2024?

KANZHUN reported revenues of RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, a 23.6% increase year-over-year.

How many paid enterprise customers does KANZHUN have?

As of December 31, 2024, KANZHUN had 6.1 million paid enterprise customers, up 17.3% from the previous year.

What is KANZHUN's average monthly active user count?

In Q4 2024, KANZHUN had an average of 52.7 million monthly active users, a 27.9% increase from Q4 2023.

What is the company's outlook for Q1 2025?

KANZHUN expects its total revenues for Q1 2025 to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, reflecting 11.5% to 12.7% growth.

How much cash does KANZHUN have?

The company had a balance of cash and cash equivalents totaling RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$BZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights





  • Total paid enterprise customers


    1

    in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were 6.1 million, an increase of 17.3% from 5.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



  • Average monthly active users


    (MAU)


    2

    for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 52.7 million, an increase of 27.9% from 41.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.





    Average MAU

    for the full year of 2024 were 53.0 million, an increase of 25.3% from 42.3 million for the full year of 2023.





  • Revenues

    for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.





    Revenues

    for the full year of 2024 were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.





  • Income


    from operations

    for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million), an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.

    Adjusted income from operations


    3

    for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.





    Income from operations

    for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million), an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.

    Adjusted income from operations

    for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million), an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.





  • Net income

    for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.

    Adjusted net income


    3

    for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million), an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.





    Net income

    for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million), an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.

    Adjusted net income

    for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million), an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.



Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “Over the past year, we have remained steadfast in our user-first principle, enhancing product capabilities and service efficiency through technological empowerment while deepening our understanding of user needs. Amidst a fluctuant industry environment, our user-centric growth strategy has driven structural business progress, achieving dual improvement in both revenue and profitability. Technological capability and innovation remain our core DNA. By integrating our proprietary model “Nanbeige”, the first recruitment-specific large language model, and the deployment of DeepSeek, we have successfully launched a series of AI powered products and solutions, including AI agent, for both job seekers and recruiters. These advancements position us at the vanguard of exploring frontier AI applications that are reshaping the future of online recruitment.”



Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, “We are pleased to achieve solid sets of financial result. In 2024, our revenues grew by 23.6% year over year, propelled by sustained, high-quality user growth, and enhanced monetization capabilities through continuous service innovation. Notably, our adjusted operating margin reached a new record high of 31.5%, benefiting from strong operating leverages brought by our effective business model, improved marketing and operation efficiency.”



_________________________



1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.


2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.


3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results





Revenues




Revenues were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.




  • Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,804.1 million (US$247.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,566.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.


  • Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 44.4% from RMB13.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.





Operating cost and expenses




Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,456.3 million (US$199.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB1,363.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB278.2 million (US$38.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.5% from RMB297.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.






  • Cost of revenues


    was RMB313.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB274.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in cost related to other businesses.




  • Sales and marketing expenses


    were RMB426.3 million (US$58.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from RMB433.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses, largely offset by an increase in employee-related expenses.




  • Research and development expenses


    were RMB440.4 million (US$60.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 2.4% from RMB430.2 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology, largely offset by a decrease in employee-related expenses.




  • General and administrative expenses


    were RMB275.8 million (US$37.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.7% from RMB224.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.





Income from operations and adjusted income from operations




Income from operations was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.



Adjusted income from operations was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.





Net income and adjusted net income




Net income was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.





Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS




Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.03 (US$0.14) and RMB1.00 (US$0.14), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.76 and RMB0.73 for the same quarter of 2023.



Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

3

for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.67 (US$0.23) and RMB1.62 (US$0.22), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.43 and RMB1.39 for the same quarter of 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities




Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB956.1 million (US$131.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 3.2% from RMB926.8 million for the same quarter of 2023.





Cash position




Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.




Full Year 2024 Financial Results





Revenues




Revenues were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.




  • Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB7,270.0 million (US$996.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB5,889.1 million for the full year of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.


  • Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB85.7 million (US$11.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 36.2% from RMB62.9 million for the full year of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.





Operating cost and expenses




Total operating cost and expenses were RMB6,222.5 million (US$852.5 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.1% from RMB5,406.4 million for the full year of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB1,143.7 million (US$156.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 8.2% from RMB1,057.0 million for the full year of 2023.






  • Cost of revenues


    was RMB1,239.7 million (US$169.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.0% from RMB1,059.9 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and cost related to other businesses.




  • Sales and marketing expenses


    were RMB2,073.1 million (US$284.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.1% from RMB1,991.2 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses.




  • Research and development expenses


    were RMB1,815.8 million (US$248.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.6% from RMB1,543.6 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology.




  • General and administrative expenses


    were RMB1,093.9 million (US$149.9 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 34.7% from RMB811.8 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.





Income from operations and adjusted income from operations




Income from operations was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.



Adjusted income from operations was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.





Net income and adjusted net income




Net income was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.



Adjusted net income was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.





Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS




Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB3.59 (US$0.49) and RMB3.49 (US$0.48), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.53 and RMB2.44 for the full year of 2023.



Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB6.19 (US$0.85) and RMB6.00 (US$0.82), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB4.96 and RMB4.78 for the full year of 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities




Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,542.5 million (US$485.3 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 16.3% from RMB3,047.0 million for the full year of 2023.




Share Repurchase Program



In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs). This share repurchase program operates in conjunction with the previous share repurchase program that became effective on March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).



The Company has repurchased more than US$90 million of its shares in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the total repurchases for the year of 2024 to around US$229 million (including shares purchased by a trustee from the open market to hold on trust), representing 3.7% of the issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024. This underscores the Company's confidence in its long-term growth prospects and its commitment to delivering sustained returns to shareholders.




Outlook



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5% to 12.7%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.




Conference Call Information



The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025) to discuss the financial results.



Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf38866f4e46849c3b6fe1743c4231f65



Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at

https://ir.zhipin.com

.




Exchange Rate



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.



The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




About KANZHUN LIMITED



KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.




For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



KANZHUN LIMITED


Investor Relations


Email:

ir@kanzhun.com



PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS


Email:

kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KANZHUN LIMITED


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the three months ended




December 31,


For the year ended




December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Revenues












Online recruitment services to enterprise customers

1,566,722


1,804,114


247,163


5,889,101


7,270,026


995,989

Others

13,509


19,492


2,670


62,927


85,651


11,734


Total revenues


1,580,231



1,823,606



249,833



5,952,028



7,355,677



1,007,723


Operating cost and expenses












Cost of revenues

(1)

(274,846
)

(313,715
)

(42,979
)

(1,059,861
)

(1,239,712
)

(169,840
)

Sales and marketing expenses

(1)

(433,454
)

(426,345
)

(58,409
)

(1,991,226
)

(2,073,052
)

(284,007
)

Research and development expenses

(1)

(430,164
)

(440,360
)

(60,329
)

(1,543,568
)

(1,815,809
)

(248,765
)

General and administrative expenses

(1)

(224,787
)

(275,835
)

(37,789
)

(811,787
)

(1,093,949
)

(149,870
)


Total operating cost and expenses


(1,363,251

)


(1,456,255

)


(199,506

)


(5,406,442

)


(6,222,522

)


(852,482

)

Other operating income, net

5,272


13,210


1,810


35,385


39,791


5,451


Income from operations


222,252



380,561



52,137



580,971



1,172,946



160,692

Interest and investment income, net

163,409


156,464


21,435


606,757


625,282


85,663

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(1,203
)

(132
)

(18
)

1,088


(68
)

(9
)

Other (expenses)/income, net

(4,000
)

(1,925
)

(264
)

32,973


34,500


4,726


Income before income tax expenses


380,458



534,968



73,290



1,221,789



1,832,660



251,072

Income tax expenses

(49,217
)

(90,743
)

(12,432
)

(122,571
)

(265,634
)

(36,392
)


Net income


331,241



444,225



60,858



1,099,218



1,567,026



214,680

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

9


5,383


737


9


17,638


2,416


Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED


331,250



449,608



61,595



1,099,227



1,584,664



217,096


Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share












— Basic

876,231,301


874,099,493


874,099,493


870,304,878


881,882,225


881,882,225

— Diluted

903,709,325


898,715,743


898,715,743


902,735,995


909,228,757


909,228,757


Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders












— Basic

0.38


0.51


0.07


1.26


1.80


0.25

— Diluted

0.37


0.50


0.07


1.22


1.74


0.24


Net income per ADS



(2




)



attributable to ordinary shareholders












— Basic

0.76


1.03


0.14


2.53


3.59


0.49

— Diluted

0.73


1.00


0.14


2.44


3.49


0.48




(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:


For the three months ended




December 31,


For the year ended




December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

11,417

10,080

1,381

46,395

43,332

5,936

Sales and marketing expenses

69,836

71,209

9,756

262,431

280,668

38,451

Research and development expenses

113,832

106,079

14,533

418,769

421,411

57,733

General and administrative expenses

102,321

90,830

12,444

329,372

398,274

54,563


Total


297,406


278,198


38,114


1,056,967


1,143,685


156,683




(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.



















































































































































































































































































































































KANZHUN LIMITED


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)





As of December 31,




2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


ASSETS







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

2,472,959

2,553,090

349,772

Short-term time deposits

6,922,803

5,488,631

751,939

Short-term investments

3,513,885

6,639,389

909,593

Accounts and notes receivable, net

16,727

40,713

5,578

Inventories

-

3,042

417

Amounts due from related parties

3,966

7,258

994

Prepayments and other current assets

442,697

368,260

50,451


Total current assets


13,373,037


15,100,383


2,068,744


Non-current assets






Long-term investments

2,473,128

1,914,530

262,290

Property, equipment and software, net

1,793,488

1,733,786

237,528

Right-of-use assets, net

282,612

302,856

41,491

Intangible assets, net

8,093

252,589

34,605

Goodwill

5,690

6,528

894

Other non-current assets

4,000

-

-


Total non-current assets


4,567,011


4,210,289


576,808


Total assets


17,940,048


19,310,672


2,645,552


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







Current liabilities






Accounts payable

629,216

110,668

15,162

Deferred revenue

2,794,075

3,084,839

422,621

Other payables and accrued liabilities

779,046

815,767

111,760

Operating lease liabilities, current

155,014

180,782

24,767


Total current liabilities


4,357,351


4,192,056


574,310


Non

-

current liabilities






Operating lease liabilities, non-current

125,079

121,345

16,624

Deferred tax liabilities

28,425

34,451

4,720


Total non-current liabilities


153,504


155,796


21,344


Total liabilities


4,510,855


4,347,852


595,654


Total shareholders’ equity


13,429,193


14,962,820


2,049,898


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


17,940,048


19,310,672


2,645,552








































































































































































































KANZHUN LIMITED


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands)





For the three months ended




December 31,


For the year ended




December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net cash provided by operating activities

926,837


956,108


130,986


3,047,009


3,542,495


485,320

Net cash used in investing activities

(489,496
)

(723,128
)

(99,068
)

(9,938,645
)

(2,016,899
)

(276,314
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(442,151
)

(520,351
)

(71,288
)

(417,022
)

(1,460,539
)

(200,093
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

33,149


24,303


3,330


29,793


15,074


2,065


Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


28,339



(263,068

)


(36,040

)


(7,278,865

)


80,131



10,978

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,444,620


2,816,158


385,812


9,751,824


2,472,959


338,794


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


2,472,959



2,553,090



349,772



2,472,959



2,553,090



349,772

































































































































































































































































































































































KANZHUN LIMITED


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the three months ended




December 31,


For the year ended




December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Income from operations

222,252

380,561

52,137

580,971

1,172,946

160,692

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

297,406

278,198

38,114

1,056,967

1,143,685

156,683


Adjusted income from operations


519,658


658,759


90,251


1,637,938


2,316,631


317,375














Net income

331,241

444,225

60,858

1,099,218

1,567,026

214,680

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

297,406

278,198

38,114

1,056,967

1,143,685

156,683


Adjusted net income


628,647


722,423


98,972


2,156,185


2,710,711


371,363














Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED

331,250

449,608

61,595

1,099,227

1,584,664

217,096

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

297,406

278,198

38,114

1,056,967

1,143,685

156,683


Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED


628,656


727,806


99,709


2,156,194


2,728,349


373,779


Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)












— Basic

876,231,301

874,099,493

874,099,493

870,304,878

881,882,225

881,882,225

— Diluted

903,709,325

898,715,743

898,715,743

902,735,995

909,228,757

909,228,757


Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders












— Basic

0.72

0.83

0.11

2.48

3.09

0.42

— Diluted

0.70

0.81

0.11

2.39

3.00

0.41


Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders












— Basic

1.43

1.67

0.23

4.96

6.19

0.85

— Diluted

1.39

1.62

0.22

4.78

6.00

0.82





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.