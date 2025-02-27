KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

KANZHUN LIMITED will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 results on March 11, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

KANZHUN LIMITED, known for its online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China, announced that it will release its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 11, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results, with participants required to pre-register to obtain dial-in information. BOSS Zhipin is recognized for its ability to connect job seekers and employers through a highly interactive mobile app, which enhances recruitment efficiency and drives growth. A live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website.

The scheduled release of unaudited consolidated results for Q4 and full year 2024 signifies the company's commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors.

The hosting of a conference call to discuss results indicates proactive engagement with stakeholders and investors, potentially fostering trust and confidence in the company's performance.

BOSS Zhipin's established position as a leading online recruitment platform in China highlights its market strength and competitive advantage in the recruitment industry.

The mention of the company's innovative mobile app and its focus on intelligent recommendations suggests ongoing investment in technology, which may drive future growth and user engagement.

The lack of details regarding the fourth quarter and full year financial performance in the announcement may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and financial health.

The necessity for pre-registration to access the conference call could limit participation from interested stakeholders, potentially leading to decreased investor engagement and feedback.

When will KANZHUN LIMITED report its results?

KANZHUN LIMITED will report its unaudited consolidated results on March 11, 2025.

What time is the conference call for KANZHUN LIMITED's results?

The conference call will be held at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) on March 11, 2025.

How can I pre-register for the conference call?

Participants can pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf38866f4e46849c3b6fe1743c4231f65.

Will there be a webcast of the KANZHUN call?

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

What is BOSS Zhipin?

BOSS Zhipin is KANZHUN LIMITED's leading online recruitment platform connecting job seekers with enterprise users in China.

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf38866f4e46849c3b6fe1743c4231f65







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







About KANZHUN LIMITED







KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.zhipin.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







KANZHUN LIMITED





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@kanzhun.com







In China：





PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS





Brandi Piacente





Phone: +1-212-481-2050





Email:



kanzhun@tpg-ir.com





